Authorities investigating garage fire in Kindred

KINDRED, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are looking into what caused a garage to be badly damaged by a fire.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that crews responded to the area in rural Kindred around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found the garage fully engulfed in flames.

Fire personnel did contain the fire to the detached garage, there are also no reported injuries.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

The Kindred Fire Department, Horace Fire Department, Davenport Fire Department, Kindred Ambulance, and Sanford Ambulance also assisted on scene.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.