Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Authorities investigating garage fire in Kindred

A detached garage caught fire in rural Kindred.
A detached garage caught fire in rural Kindred.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINDRED, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are looking into what caused a garage to be badly damaged by a fire.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that crews responded to the area in rural Kindred around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found the garage fully engulfed in flames.

Fire personnel did contain the fire to the detached garage, there are also no reported injuries.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

The Kindred Fire Department, Horace Fire Department, Davenport Fire Department, Kindred Ambulance, and Sanford Ambulance also assisted on scene.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Several experiencing power outages throughout North Dakota and Minnesota
Road Conditions
Tri-State Diving recovers a four-wheeler from Crystal Lake in Minnesota.
Tri-State Diving team busy with recoveries on Minnesota lakes
Officials say the trooper had exited his vehicle when a third commercial motor vehicle (CMV)...
North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle struck on I-94
UND logo
University of North Dakota closing due to weather conditions

Latest News

A tree crashes through a fence in Moorhead during the ice storm on Christmas Day.
Ice storm topples tree in Moorhead neighborhood
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News December 26 - Part 1
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Mr. Food – Creamy Ham Casserole – December 26
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather – December 26