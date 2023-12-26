Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

All MATBUS Services Delay Start Two Hours on December 26, 2023

Services begin at 8:15 a.m.
(KVLY)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to the forecasted travel conditions, all MATBUS services will begin at 8:15 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 26. 

The Ground Transportation Center (GTC) will open at 8 a.m.

Any future service changes will be communicated to the public through the MATBUS website, MATBUS.com, social media platforms and local news outlets.

MATBUS riders are also encouraged to sign up for Rider Alerts on the MATBUS website, which will allow them to receive direct emails about future announcements.

To stay up to date with cancellations or closings, stick with Valley News Live.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Several experiencing power outages throughout North Dakota and Minnesota
Road Conditions
Hoople, ND man dead after rolling truck in Walsh County
Officials say the trooper had exited his vehicle when a third commercial motor vehicle (CMV)...
North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle struck on I-94
Tri-State Diving recovers a four-wheeler from Crystal Lake in Minnesota.
Tri-State Diving team busy with recoveries on Minnesota lakes

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
Cancellations and closings for Tuesday, December 26th
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00PM News December 25 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
Inclement weather creates issues throughout the valley
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00PM News December 25 - Part 3