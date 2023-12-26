All MATBUS Services Delay Start Two Hours on December 26, 2023

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to the forecasted travel conditions, all MATBUS services will begin at 8:15 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The Ground Transportation Center (GTC) will open at 8 a.m.

Any future service changes will be communicated to the public through the MATBUS website, MATBUS.com, social media platforms and local news outlets.

MATBUS riders are also encouraged to sign up for Rider Alerts on the MATBUS website, which will allow them to receive direct emails about future announcements.

To stay up to date with cancellations or closings, stick with Valley News Live.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.