Tri-State Diving team busy with recoveries on Minnesota lakes

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Tri-State Diving team is keeping busy recovering several items that have crashed through the ice into Minnesota lakes.

The team shared pictures of the recovery efforts over the last week or so. An ice fishing house went through the ice on Little Cormorant Lake, a spearing house went through on Norway Lake near Underwood, and a four-wheeler had to be recovered from Crystal Lake in Otter Tail County.

In Crystal Lake, they say the four-wheeler was on the bottom of the lake in about 18 feet of water. Several crew members bring equipment onto the lake and then cut out a section of the ice so the divers can go into the water. The large ice chunks are then pushed back under the water, to give rescuers more stability on the ice, which was between 3-7 inches thick where they were working.

A piece of equipment called a “bi-pod” is then used to lift the ATV to the surface. Once the four-wheeler was back on the ice, it was safely towed back to the Crystal Lake Public Access.

In the recovery on Norway Lake, the ice house was partially submerged, so the Tri-State Diving team was able to get a rope around it. No divers had to go into the water. Using an ice anchor and a four-wheeler, the team was able to get the ice house pulled from the lake.

On Little Cormorant Lake, the Tri-State Diving team says the owner of the spearing house had checked the ice thickness and reported most of the area was between 6-7 inches thick. The recovery team says, with very little snow on the ice, they could see all the cracks in the ice, some of which were splitting as they went by them.

The recovery team put 1,000-pound lift bags on each side of the ice house and after the bags were filled, they started cutting ice from around the house. With one diver in the water, they cut a channel to bring the house back up onto the ice. All said and done, about 830 feet of ice was cut. Four wheelers were anchored to a tree on an island and wench was used to pull the fish house out of the water. Once the fish house was out, the whole channel was flagged for safety.

The Minnesota DNR says ice isn’t never 100% safe. General guidelines are that at least 4 inches of ice is needed to walk on the ice, 5-7 inches for a snowmobile, 7-8 inches for a side-by-side ATV, 9-12 inches for a car, 13-17 inches for a truck, and 20+ inches for a truck with an ice house.

