Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle

The 56-year-old woman stood outside her car and continued to inspect the damage from the crash when a second vehicle hit and killed her. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By Melonne McBride, Ryan Hennessy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road after she was involved in an initial crash with a separate vehicle Friday morning.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was driving a white 2006 Toyota Corolla on I-435 when it was rear-ended by a white 2016 Chrysler Pacifica.

Both drivers pulled to the side of the highway to exchange information. The driver of the Pacifica left the scene afterward.

The 56-year-old woman stood outside her car and continued to inspect the damage from the crash when a second vehicle struck and killed her.

Officials said a 50-year-old man was driving a white 2008 Ford F-350 which hit both the woman and her car.

The investigation of both vehicle crashes is ongoing, and police said everyone involved is cooperating.

The name of the victim has not been released as authorities are notifying the family.

The 50-year-old driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osage man dies after ATV breaks through ice on Big Toad Lake
The City of Fargo had the rink dismantled due to safety concerns.
South Fargo neighborhood has to take down home-made ice rink
Cyber attack affecting people in Clay County, Minnesota
SWAT team assists with search warrant in Fargo, one man arrested
Man killed while walking along Hwy. 34 near Park Rapids

Latest News

recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD
10:00PM Weather - December 23
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD
10:00PM Sports - December 23
The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center
County jail gets in holiday spirit with arrest of the Grinch on Christmas Eve
The vehicle came to rest on its roof blocking the right lane of the eastbound lanes of I-94.
Casselton man injured after rollover crash on Christmas Eve