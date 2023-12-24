Cooking with Cash Wa
Vehicle crashes into Valley City Labor Club

Valley City Labor Club
Valley City Labor Club(NewsDakota.com)
By Steve Urness
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A vehicle crashed into the back of the Labor Club building in Valley City on Friday, December 22nd around 8:10pm.

Police Chief Nick Horner said a Valley City woman, Carol Klein, was cited for ‘Care Required’ following the crash. The impact from the crash caused serious structural damage to the building along 2nd Avenue Northeast in Valley City.

Horner said no one was injured in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

