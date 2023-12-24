A Messy Rain/Freezing Rain/Snow Mix Through Tuesday

CHRISTMAS EVE: Happy Christmas Eve! Overall, we have very little change in our forecast as we look forward to Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday evening. As expected, rain began late yesterday evening with a switchover to frozen precipitation and snow by early this afternoon. As of Noon, Hector International Airport received nearly an inch of rain since late yesterday evening, while the Grand Forks National Weather Service office reported close to half-an-inch of rainfall. We’ll continue to see a messy mix of rain/freezing rain/sleet/snow through very early Wednesday morning. Travel conditions continue to be the biggest concern throughout the duration of this winter storm, with an icy/snowy mix expecting to make roads very slick, especially Christmas afternoon though early Wednesday morning. Be careful if you have to be out on the roads!

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS- SUNDAY, MONDAY, & TUESDAY:

Here is the latest based on our Saturday weather model runs...

PRECIPITATION TYPE : Latest forecast model data still indicating that precipitation will begin as rain south and east, with light wintry mix west on the colder backside of the Low pressure that will be located just to our south. As temperatures drop on Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day as colder air comes in behind the Low, rain transitions to freezing rain, wintry mix, and even some snow where temperatures will be cold enough. The precipitation type will be highly dependent on temperatures.

TRACK & TIMING: Throughout the day on Sunday, the Low that is to our south will be trekking to the east and colder air will be filtering in on the backside of it. For us, this means a changeover to freezing rain, wintry mix, and light snow from the west to the east. By Sunday evening, snow and mix exits gradually to the east. By daybreak Christmas Day, we are looking to be mostly dry, although we will see scattered light snow continue to fall throughout the morning. Travel conditions will still be slick and icy even with precipitation tapering off on Christmas morning. After a brief break in precip on Christmas Day, a mix of freezing rain and snow will spread back into the region from the south and east by Christmas afternoon. Although our temperatures will be below freezing at the surface during this time, the air aloft will be above freezing which will lead to an icy, snowy mix falling to the surface. This will further exacerbate already slick and icy roads across much of the region. This precipitation is expected to stick around through Tuesday evening.

ACCUMULATIONS: Snowfall amounts are still trending from as little as a dusting in areas of the Devils Lake Basin to 6″ or more in the southern Valley. Fargo/Moorhead as well as Grand Forks look to fall in the 1″ - 3″ range. Freezing rain/ice accumulation could be a bigger risk for travelers. Even light icing makes travel dangerous.

WINDS: Strong, gusty winds out of the north will be prevalent throughout the duration of this event. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph are expected with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Beyond Tuesday, models are trending toward a dry and cooler scenario to wrap up the week. New Year’s weekend looks to be dry with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.

FARGO FORECAST:

Christmas Day: Freezing Rain/Sleet/Snow. Low: 21 High:32

Tuesday: Freezing Rain/Sleet/Snow. Breezy. Low: 24 High: 31

Wednesday: Cloudy. Low: 20 High: 32

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Low: 18 High: 30

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Low 20 High: 26

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Low: 16 High: 26

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Low: 17 High: 23

