Man killed while walking along Hwy. 34 near Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KARE 11)— Minnesota State Patrol said a 68-year-old man was struck and killed Friday as he walked along Highway 34 in Park Rapids.

Troopers said a 37-year-old woman was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee east on Highway 34 around 5:45 p.m. Friday. She told officers she had struck an animal, but her phone was dead and she was unable to stop because of traffic, officials said.

The woman returned to the scene but continued driving when she saw emergency vehicles. She called 911 later to follow up, according to state patrol.

The victim, 68-year-old Willard Eugene Pietila of Park Rapids, was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Officials indicated that the victim had been drinking.

