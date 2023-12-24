Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Man killed while walking along Hwy. 34 near Park Rapids

(KYTV)
By Diane Sandberg
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KARE 11)— Minnesota State Patrol said a 68-year-old man was struck and killed Friday as he walked along Highway 34 in Park Rapids.

Troopers said a 37-year-old woman was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee east on Highway 34 around 5:45 p.m. Friday. She told officers she had struck an animal, but her phone was dead and she was unable to stop because of traffic, officials said.

The woman returned to the scene but continued driving when she saw emergency vehicles. She called 911 later to follow up, according to state patrol.

The victim, 68-year-old Willard Eugene Pietila of Park Rapids, was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Officials indicated that the victim had been drinking.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Fargo had the rink dismantled due to safety concerns.
South Fargo neighborhood has to take down home-made ice rink
The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his...
Remains found in woods identified as Virginia boy who went missing 20 years ago
SWAT team assists with search warrant in Fargo, one man arrested
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase
Osage man dies after ATV breaks through ice on Big Toad Lake

Latest News

recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
SWAT team assists with search warrant in Fargo, one man arrested
Griggs County Sheriff's Office
Griggs County Sheriff’s Deputy helps Santa deliver gifts to grandchildren of fallen officer
Hundreds of Brainerd lakes area grocery store workers stage Christmas strike
'Lola' returned to owners after missing for a year and a half.
Dog reunites with family almost a year going missing