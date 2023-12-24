Hoople, ND man dead after rolling truck in Walsh County

WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Hoople, ND man is dead after a crash in Walsh County.

It happened at 8 PM Saturday on Walsh County Road 19. Highway Patrol says the 61-year-old was driving eastbound coming from Ardoch heading to Drayton with a load of coal. The man did not negotiate the curve south, went off into the ditch and rolled. The driver suffered fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Oslo Fire, Minto Ambulance, Walsh County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Ambulance and NDHP assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.