Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Dog reunites with family almost a year going missing

'Lola' returned to owners after missing for a year and a half.
'Lola' returned to owners after missing for a year and a half.(Susan Odella Facebook)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A two-year-old dog named “Lola” has been returned to her rightful owners almost a year after running out of her owner’s truck.

On Friday just after noon, an Iron Range resident posted on Facebook that she had found what she believed to be a Wirehaired Pointing Griffon on Highway 115 near the Lake Vermillion Area.

Then on Saturday, she updated her post announcing that the owners had been found and that Lola was at the Mesabi Humane Society.

The Mesabi Humane Society shared the story on their Facebook page.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Fargo had the rink dismantled due to safety concerns.
South Fargo neighborhood has to take down home-made ice rink
The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his...
Remains found in woods identified as Virginia boy who went missing 20 years ago
SWAT team assists with search warrant in Fargo, one man arrested
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase
Osage man dies after ATV breaks through ice on Big Toad Lake

Latest News

recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
SWAT team assists with search warrant in Fargo, one man arrested
Man killed while walking along Hwy. 34 near Park Rapids
Griggs County Sheriff's Office
Griggs County Sheriff’s Deputy helps Santa deliver gifts to grandchildren of fallen officer
Hundreds of Brainerd lakes area grocery store workers stage Christmas strike