Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

An ice rink and train ride are part of one family’s lavish Christmas decorations

One family included an ice rink and amusement ride for kids as part of their Christmas decorations. (Credit: Olivia Slater via TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (Gray News) - One family’s lavish Christmas decorations include an ice rink and train ride on their front lawn.

Olivia Slater posted a video of the New York home’s Christmas decorations on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the homeowner hosted a charity event and asked everyone who stopped by to see the Christmas decorations to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

They are still accepting donations through the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osage man dies after ATV breaks through ice on Big Toad Lake
The City of Fargo had the rink dismantled due to safety concerns.
South Fargo neighborhood has to take down home-made ice rink
SWAT team assists with search warrant in Fargo, one man arrested
Cyber attack affecting people in Clay County, Minnesota
Man killed while walking along Hwy. 34 near Park Rapids

Latest News

recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD
10:00PM Weather - December 23
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD
10:00PM Sports - December 23
One family included an ice rink and amusement ride for kids as part of their Christmas...
An ice rink and amusement ride are part of one family’s lavish Christmas decorations
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls more than 120,000 cars whose doors may open in crash