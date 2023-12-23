Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

VNL Investigates: How secure is your apartment complex?

Fargo Police have some advice to help keep you, your family and your possessions safe.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are warning about a recent trend in break-ins.

We’ve heard it time and time again, don’t forget to lock your doors. It’s easy to do, especially if you live in a secure apartment complex.

But how secure are these kinds of buildings?

Not as much as you might think.

“The door might not lock all the way, they might be able to pry it open, they might do the hit all the buttons thing and someone just lets them in, they might walk in after you,” Criminal Investigations Division Capt. Bill Ahlfeldt says. “There are just so many different ways that someone could get into a secure apartment without you knowing.”

Just this week, we showed you surveillance photos from the U32 Apartments in north Fargo.

Police are investigating after the men on your screen managed to get in, access the underground parking garage and take some items from a woman’s car.

“Don’t feel that your belongings are safe, even if it’s a secure apartment garage underground,” Capt. Ahlfeldt says. “People are getting in.”

Capt. Ahlfeldt says make sure you watch the garage door go all the way down, so no one comes in after you.

It’s not just your vehicles that they’re worried about.

Earlier this month, we told you about a Fargo man who was arrested, accused of breaking into a renter’s home on 3rd Ave. S.

“Whether it’s a house, apartment, any type of structure that you want to remain secure, I would advise that even if you’re home keep your doors locked,” Capt. Ahlfeldt adds. “If you live in an apartment, you don’t know who lives there.”

Fargo Police say you should also lock your patio doors, even if you live on the second or third floor.

We know, locks aren’t always enough to keep the thieves out, but it’s a good place to start.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his...
Remains found in woods identified as Virginia boy who went missing 20 years ago
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase
One person was rescued from their apartment unit after a fire broke out early Friday morning...
Fargo firefighters rescue one person from early morning apartment fire
Flooding at north Fargo apartment complex
Cleanup underway after pipe bursts, flooding north Fargo apartment complex
The FBI said agents went to Worden Butler and Alexis Hartnett’s home for a civil rights...
FBI searches home of couple accused of burning cross in yard facing neighbors’ property

Latest News

SWAT team assists with search warrant in Fargo, one man arrested
The City of Fargo had the rink dismantled due to safety concerns.
South Fargo neighborhood has to take down home-made ice rink
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
South Fargo neighborhood has to take down home-made ice rink
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00pm Sports - December 22