VNL Investigates: How secure is your apartment complex?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are warning about a recent trend in break-ins.

We’ve heard it time and time again, don’t forget to lock your doors. It’s easy to do, especially if you live in a secure apartment complex.

But how secure are these kinds of buildings?

Not as much as you might think.

“The door might not lock all the way, they might be able to pry it open, they might do the hit all the buttons thing and someone just lets them in, they might walk in after you,” Criminal Investigations Division Capt. Bill Ahlfeldt says. “There are just so many different ways that someone could get into a secure apartment without you knowing.”

Just this week, we showed you surveillance photos from the U32 Apartments in north Fargo.

Police are investigating after the men on your screen managed to get in, access the underground parking garage and take some items from a woman’s car.

“Don’t feel that your belongings are safe, even if it’s a secure apartment garage underground,” Capt. Ahlfeldt says. “People are getting in.”

Capt. Ahlfeldt says make sure you watch the garage door go all the way down, so no one comes in after you.

It’s not just your vehicles that they’re worried about.

Earlier this month, we told you about a Fargo man who was arrested, accused of breaking into a renter’s home on 3rd Ave. S.

“Whether it’s a house, apartment, any type of structure that you want to remain secure, I would advise that even if you’re home keep your doors locked,” Capt. Ahlfeldt adds. “If you live in an apartment, you don’t know who lives there.”

Fargo Police say you should also lock your patio doors, even if you live on the second or third floor.

We know, locks aren’t always enough to keep the thieves out, but it’s a good place to start.

