SWAT team assists with search warrant in Fargo, one man arrested

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At approximately 6:07 p.m. on Friday, December 22, the Red River Valley SWAT Team and The Fargo Police Department assisted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Street Crimes Unit with a search warrant in the 1600 block of 35th Street South.

While working a joint investigation, The Fargo Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s located an individual that was known to have felony warrants for his arrest. The Street Crimes Unit was also attempting to locate individuals related to the investigation when the suspect fled into an apartment in the area.

Due to the criminal history of the suspect, the Red River Valley SWAT Team was requested to serve the search warrant and safely apprehend the suspect.

Several occupants were located in the apartment during the search warrant, including the wanted individual identified as Amar Kovacevic, a 29-year-old Fargo resident. All parties complied with commands given by SWAT Team members. Kovacevic was arrested for his open warrants and transported to the Cass County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is releasable at this time.

