Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

South Fargo neighborhood has to take down home-made ice rink

The City of Fargo had the rink dismantled due to safety concerns.
The City of Fargo had the rink dismantled due to safety concerns.(KVLY)
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A South Fargo neighborhood had to tear down their home-made ice skating rink on Dec. 22.

Where the rink once stood, is now a melting hunk of ice.

The parents say they wanted somewhere for their kids to skate and their cul-de-sac on Crofton Lane seemed like the perfect spot. However, not all of the neighbors agreed with it.

According to Ben Dow, Director of Fargo Public Works, “We were made aware of it through a property owner that lives in that cul-de-sac. They called us and said they were concerned.”

Once the city became aware of the ice rink, they determined it needed to be taken down.

“It comes down to that liability issue again, that was one of those things that we did not, as a city, we proably shouldn’t be allowing until we have an agreement in place, a license agreement and some liabilty insurance in place,” explains Dow.

The city says they sent police officers to the neighborhood last week to talk to the parents about the issues of having a home-made ice rink on city-owned property, but they couldn’t force anyone to take it down.

Assistant City Administrator, Brenda Derrig says, “It’s a conversation with city staff first, of is there a path forward.”

The rink kept being used, so the city placed a notice near the rink earlier in the week and it was dismantled with the help of Fargo Public Works.

“We’re here to do what we were told,” a Fargo Public Works employee can be heard in a video shared with us from a parent as the rink was being brought down.

The city cites concerns with snow removal and managing liablity as the reason why the rink had to come down.

For comparison, the City of West Fargo says the process for anyone wanting to build their own ice rink would be to contact city hall to obtain a permit.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his...
Remains found in woods identified as Virginia boy who went missing 20 years ago
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase
One person was rescued from their apartment unit after a fire broke out early Friday morning...
Fargo firefighters rescue one person from early morning apartment fire
Flooding at north Fargo apartment complex
Cleanup underway after pipe bursts, flooding north Fargo apartment complex
The FBI said agents went to Worden Butler and Alexis Hartnett’s home for a civil rights...
FBI searches home of couple accused of burning cross in yard facing neighbors’ property

Latest News

Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00PM Weather - December 22
Bodycam footage of Rep. Nico Rios (R-Williston) (Courtesy Williston Police Department)
North Dakota lawmaker made homophobic remarks to officer during DUI stop, bodycam footage shows
Christmas trees can cause indoor allergies to flare up
ST. PAUL, MN
New Earned Sick and Safe Time law to go into effect in Minnesota in new year