South Fargo neighborhood has to take down home-made ice rink

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A South Fargo neighborhood had to tear down their home-made ice skating rink on Dec. 22.

Where the rink once stood, is now a melting hunk of ice.

The parents say they wanted somewhere for their kids to skate and their cul-de-sac on Crofton Lane seemed like the perfect spot. However, not all of the neighbors agreed with it.

According to Ben Dow, Director of Fargo Public Works, “We were made aware of it through a property owner that lives in that cul-de-sac. They called us and said they were concerned.”

Once the city became aware of the ice rink, they determined it needed to be taken down.

“It comes down to that liability issue again, that was one of those things that we did not, as a city, we proably shouldn’t be allowing until we have an agreement in place, a license agreement and some liabilty insurance in place,” explains Dow.

The city says they sent police officers to the neighborhood last week to talk to the parents about the issues of having a home-made ice rink on city-owned property, but they couldn’t force anyone to take it down.

Assistant City Administrator, Brenda Derrig says, “It’s a conversation with city staff first, of is there a path forward.”

The rink kept being used, so the city placed a notice near the rink earlier in the week and it was dismantled with the help of Fargo Public Works.

“We’re here to do what we were told,” a Fargo Public Works employee can be heard in a video shared with us from a parent as the rink was being brought down.

The city cites concerns with snow removal and managing liablity as the reason why the rink had to come down.

For comparison, the City of West Fargo says the process for anyone wanting to build their own ice rink would be to contact city hall to obtain a permit.

