Senator Cramer discusses the latest on Trump

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of news regarding former President Donald Trump from his comments on dictatorship to his continuing legal issues.

Senator Kevin Cramer has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump over the years, and just a few weeks ago, announced he would be endorsing the former president for the 2024 presidential election.

A couple of weeks ago, former President Trump made comments saying he would be a dictator on day one if re-elected to office. Cramer says this comment by Trump is not all that alarming.

“He never said he would be a dictator. He was asked if he would be a dictator and he said only for a day, and then he followed that up with executive orders that would do the things that we would want him to do if he becomes president,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota.

Being a supporter and endorser of Trump, Cramer has access to the former president whenever he wants. Both talk to each other on the phone from time to time and have different discussions regarding issues going on around the country. Cramer admits that he and Trump do argue on certain topics.

“He was talking about how badly he’s beaten Ron DeSantis. I said, ‘Well, that’s fine. But Ron DeSantis isn’t a threat to you, you should be lifting him up. His people are your people, let’s unite this party,’” said Cramer.

The 2024 presidential election is just about a year away and Trump continues to hold strong leads in the polls over other Republican candidates, however, the former president is facing many legal battles. Cramer says that despite these legal obstacles, he believes the only way Trump might not be the nominee is if he had a personal health crisis.

“And that doesn’t seem to be happening because he’s got not just a clean bill of health, but a superior bill of health from his doctor,” said Cramer.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that former President Trump was ineligible to become president again under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause. The court decided to remove him from the state’s presidential primary ballot. Cramer says this action by the court was not right and thinks it will be quickly overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“It wasn’t unanimous, there was really three good, strong descending opinions that have been well written I think will provide the reasons for the Supreme Court of the United States to say no and overturn their decision,” said Cramer.

As the three-year anniversary of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol approaches, former President Trump is still facing legal issues and questions regarding his role in the attack. Senator Cramer says he has very little sympathy for the people who broke into the Capitol that day, however, he still is defending Trump’s role.

“Donald Trump’s role in it, while I thought his speech that day was a bit reckless, it certainly didn’t rise to the level of insurrection in my view,” said Cramer.

Cramer says he still believes Trump has more to offer the country.

On the topic of the upcoming election, when asked if Senator Cramer has made any decision on re-election to serve another term in the Senate, he said he expects that he will probably be a candidate. He’s preparing to be a candidate for re-election, however, he’s not in a hurry to make a formal announcement, and he expects to make that early next year.

