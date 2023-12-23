Cooking with Cash Wa
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.(Ocala Police Department via Facebook)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) -The Ocala Police Department confirms one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting inside a shopping mall in Ocala, Florida.

According to WCJB, authorities confirm two people were shot inside the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon at 3:40. A man was killed in the shooting. A woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say the deceased victim was the target. The gunman ran away from the mall after the shooting leaving his weapon behind. Officers described him as a Black man wearing a black colored hoodie, pants, and a mask.

The incident is no longer considered an active shooter situation. The mall was evacuated and will remain locked down for 12 hours as officers investigate.

