A Messy Rain/Freezing Rain/Snow Mix On The Way

SATURDAY EVENING: Morning Fog has given way to sunshine this afternoon. A combination of sunshine and a wind out of the south have warmed temperatures in the mid to upper 40s in some locations, including Fargo/Moorhead. Tonight marks the beginning of a three day stretch of wet, slushy, and potentially icy and snowy weather that will impact much of the region. During this three day stretch which includes Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Tuesday, the exact track of the storm, along with temperatures will determine where most of the freezing rain, mixed precipitation and snow will fall. Temperatures at, just above, or just below the freezing mark over the course of this prolonged weather event. As it stands, temperatures will be well above freezing at the onset of the system, which will move in around midnight tonight, so initial precipitation will come in the form of rain. As our temperatures drop throughout the day on Sunday, that’s where the forecast gets a little tricky.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS- SUNDAY, MONDAY, & TUESDAY:

Here is the latest based on our Saturday weather model runs...

PRECIPITATION TYPE : Latest forecast model data still indicating that precipitation will begin as rain south and east, with light wintry mix west on the colder backside of the Low pressure that will be located just to our south. As temperatures drop on Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day as colder air comes in behind the Low, rain transitions to freezing rain, wintry mix, and even some snow where temperatures will be cold enough. The precipitation type will be highly dependent on temperatures.

TRACK & TIMING: Forecast guidance shows light rain arriving first from the south late Saturday into the morning of Christmas Eve. In the colder air from central ND to northeastern ND, the initial precipitation could be more on the side of wintry mix and light snow instead of rain. Throughout the day on Sunday, the Low that is to our south will be trekking to the east and colder air will be filtering in on the backside of it. For us, this means a changeover to freezing rain, wintry mix, and light snow from the west to the east. The timing of this change is in the afternoon Sunday. By Sunday evening, snow and mix exits gradually to the east. By daybreak Christmas Day, we are looking to be mostly dry, although we will see scattered light snow continue to fall throughout the morning. Travel conditions will still be slick and icy even with precipitation tapering off on Christmas morning. After a brief break in precip on Christmas Day, a mix of freezing rain and snow will spread back into the region from the south and east by Christmas afternoon. Although our temperatures will be below freezing at the surface during this time, the air aloft will be above freezing which will lead to an icy, snowy mix falling to the surface. This will further exacerbate already slick and icy roads across much of the region. This precipitation is expected to stick around through Tuesday afternoon.

ACCUMULATIONS: It’s possible that there will be some light accumulation of snow, as well as some potential icing. Snowfall amounts are still trending to be quite light with a general trace to 2″ for most areas that receive snowfall. three inches of snow is not out of the question for a few spots. Freezing rain/ice accumulation could be a bigger risk for travelers. Even light icing makes travel dangerous.

WINDS: Strong, gusty winds out of the north will be prevalent throughout the duration of this event. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph are expected with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Beyond Tuesday, models are trending toward a dry and cooler scenario to wrap up the week. New Year’s weekend looks to be dry with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.

FARGO FORECAST:

Christmas Eve: First Alert Weather Day. Breezy. Rain/freezing rain/light snow. Low: 32 High: 36

Christmas Day: First Alert Weather Day for tricky travel. Low: 21 High:32

Tuesday: Freezing rain/snow. Breezy. Low: 24 High: 31

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Low: 20 High: 32

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Low: 18 High: 30

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Low: 15 High: 27

Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon. Low: 15 High: 26

