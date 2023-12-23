Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Grand Forks Police subdue knife-wielding man at hospital

(Grand Forks Police Department)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 1:17 am on December 23, the Grand Forks Police Department received 911 hang-up calls through the dispatch center. The calls were able to be traced to a north-end Grand Forks residence where officers responded.

They say a man was there asking for help, under the influence of drugs, and had tied a knife to his arm. Officers were able to deescalate the situation, two knives were removed from him and his belongings, and the man was taken to Altru for psychiatric evaluation.

At 3:17 am, officers were called back to the emergency room at Altru, as the same man had reacquired a knife and began making self-harm statements and acting erratically while in an exam room. Officers reestablished dialogue with him and were again able to deescalate the situation and get him to drop the knife.

While officers were attempting to get the knife out of the room, the man lunged for the knife and picked it up again. At this point, officers deployed two less lethal impact munitions and an electronic control device toward the man, and were able to subdue him without any further incident. The man was evaluated by emergency room personnel for potential minor injuries. He remained at the hospital for psychiatric treatment and is currently in stable condition. No officers or bystanders were injured as a result of either incident.

The man was not charged with any criminal offense and is not anticipated to be.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his...
Remains found in woods identified as Virginia boy who went missing 20 years ago
The City of Fargo had the rink dismantled due to safety concerns.
South Fargo neighborhood has to take down home-made ice rink
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase
One person was rescued from their apartment unit after a fire broke out early Friday morning...
Fargo firefighters rescue one person from early morning apartment fire
SWAT team assists with search warrant in Fargo, one man arrested

Latest News

recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
SWAT team assists with search warrant in Fargo, one man arrested
Man dies after ATV breaks through ice on Big Toad Lake
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
VNL Investigates: How secure is your apartment complex?
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
10:00PM Weather - December 22