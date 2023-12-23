Cooking with Cash Wa
Just in time for Christmas: Family welcomes home high school athlete hospitalized in car crash

Lebanon High School football player JJ Hutson returned home just in time for Christmas after spending three months recuperating from spinal injuries. (Source: KY3)
By Marina Silva and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - It was a special holiday reunion for a family who wasn’t sure they’d all be together this Christmas.

Lebanon High School football player JJ Hutson was in a serious crash on Sept. 17, resulting in injuries to his spinal cord.

His cousin, Nathan Durbin, was in the car behind him when the accident happened.

“It hit me kind of hard, the day after. But then I went and saw him, and he’s still JJ,” he said.

JJ has been rehabbing at a hospital in Colorado. Thursday night he was able to come back home to Lebanon, Missouri.

As Hutson and his mother got off the plane Thursday, plenty of his supporters were at the airport to welcome him back. Even more were waiting in Lebanon for him to make his way home.

“They’ve all definitely helped and helped me fight through this battle,” said Hutson.

The entire town of Lebanon has come together to support Hutson and his family during his recovery. Including his football’s team head coach.

Football was always a big part of Hutson’s life and still will be but in a different way.

“The first person that visited me was our head coach. He told me I was assistant coach for the football team now, since I can’t ever play again, whether I get my stuff back or not,” Hutson said.

“Football was a big part of JJ Hutson’s life, and it always will be, but now in a different way,” his coach said.

This year’s Christmas gift is the gift of being together.

“Everybody’s coming over on Christmas to hang out and eat food. Just chill,” Hutson.

