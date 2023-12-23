Cyber attack affecting people in Clay County, Minnesota

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County officials are notifying residents of a data security incident. They began mailing letters to residents Friday. The letters read:

Clay County, Minnesota (“Clay County”) recently discovered a cyber incident that involved personal information related to individuals we serve and/or their household members. We take this matter very seriously because we are committed to the privacy and security of all information regarding the recipients of our services as well as the data that we host for other Minnesota Counties. At this time, we are not aware of any misuse of any information involved in this incident.

Beginning on December 22, 2023, Clay County mailed notifications to individuals whose protected health information and/or personal information was impacted by this incident. Unfortunately, we did not have sufficient contact information to provide written notice to some individuals.

We are posting this notice on our website and providing a toll-free telephone number, (800) 459-5922, which can be called Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 8 PM CST (excluding major U.S. holidays), to notify those individuals for whom we do not have sufficient contact information. Please be prepared to provide the following Engagement Number: B112010.

On October 27, 2023, Clay County determined that its network had been impacted by a ransomware attack that affected the electronic document management system (“CaseWorks”), which is hosted by Clay County and used by other Minnesota County social services entities.

Clay County immediately initiated its incident response process and began working with its local information technology partner to investigate, to securely restore operations, and determine the effects of the incident. Clay County also worked with a nationally recognized digital forensics firm to assist with the investigation and notified federal law enforcement and the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Through the investigation, Clay County determined that there was unauthorized access to its network between October 23, 2023 and October 26, 2023, and that the cyber criminals responsible for this attack took some data from Clay County’s network. As soon as Clay County learned this, it started notifying the other impacted counties and began an extensive review to determine what information may have been involved and who may have been affected, so that we could provide notice.

Clay County recently completed that review and is providing notice to the identified impacted individuals. What Information Was Involved Based upon our investigation the affected data included an individual’s name, together with some or all of the following kinds of information: Social Security number, address, date of birth, information regarding services provided to you by Clay County Social Services, such as locations of service, dates of service, client identification number or unique identifiers related to services provided to you, insurance identification number, and/or insurance or billing information.

Clay County’s investigators searched Dark Web sources and found no indication that any personal information that the County maintains had been released or offered for sale as a result of this incident. To further enhance its security and to help prevent similar occurrences in the future, Clay County has taken or will be taking the following steps:

1. Implemented multi-factor authentication for any remote access to the CaseWorks application

2. Updated procedures related to external access by any vendors

3. Deployed security tools to enhance detection and accelerate response to cyber incidents

4. Enhancing technical security related to the CaseWorks application

In addition, consistent with the applicable compliance obligations and responsibilities, Clay County is providing notice of this incident to the United States Department of Health and Human Services and all appropriate state regulators.

We recommend that you take the following preventative measures to help protect your information:

1. Remain alert for incidents of fraud and identity theft by regularly reviewing any account statements, free credit reports and health insurance Explanation of Benefits (EOB) forms for unauthorized or suspicious activity. Information on additional ways to protect your information, including how to obtain a free credit report and free security freeze, can be found at the end of this letter.

2. Report any incidents of suspected identity theft to your local law enforcement, state Attorney General and the major credit bureaus.

Please accept our apologies that this incident occurred. We remain fully committed to maintaining the privacy of personal information in our possession and will continue to take many precautions to safeguard it. You have the right to receive a report on the facts and details of the investigation into this incident. If you would like a copy of the report, please contact the toll-free number to request delivery of the report via mail or email.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.