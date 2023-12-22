Cooking with Cash Wa
WATCH: Thieves steal $250,000 worth of items at Chanel store

By TMX staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(TMX) - Police are searching for five suspects and a vehicle of interest in connection with the theft of $250,000 in merchandise from a Chanel store in Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

The burglary took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, police said. Five suspects entered a Chanel store on the 900 Block of I Street, Northwest, one of whom discharged a fire extinguisher and doused an armed security guard while the others grabbed merchandise.

Surveillance video released by the police department on Wednesday shows the masked suspects entering the store through a cloud of white haze from the fire extinguisher, and grabbing numerous bags and other merchandise.

The security guard, employed by Chanel, discharged one round from a firearm as the suspects fled the store, but did not strike anyone, according to Metropolitan Police Second District Cmdr. Tatjana Savoy.

The suspects got away in a white sedan they had left running outside the store with its hazard lights on.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

