Two young boys involved in UTV rollover near Lake Park

LAKE PARK, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two young children were riding a UTV in Becker County on Friday morning when it crashed and one boy was seriously injured.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office received the report around 11:00 a.m. on December 22 about a UTV rollover involving a Kubota RTV900 side-by-side. It happened on private property along Highway 9 north of Lake Park, Minnesota.

The sheriff’s office said a 4-year-old boy was injured and being driven to the hospital in a private vehicle. Lake Park Police officers and emergency personnel intercepted that vehicle and transported the boy to a Fargo hospital. Due to the fog, an air ambulance was not able to fly.

The 4-year-old was a passenger in the UTV being driven by his 6-year-old brother. Officials say the boys were on a gravel road on private property when it left the road and rolled into the ditch. According to the sheriff’s office, neither of the boys were wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.