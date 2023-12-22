Cooking with Cash Wa
Three rescue missions happen in one week on Upper Red Lake

Third rescue on Upper Red Lake
Third rescue on Upper Red Lake(Valley News Live)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
UPPER RED LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Just four days after 35 people had to be rescued from an ice chunk on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County, and two days after a plane had to be removed from the same lake, a third rescue mission took place after three additional men broke through the ice Thursday night.

The Beltrami Co. Sheriff’s Office says at 7:53pm on December 21st, they received a 911 call from the area of Upper Red Lake that three men had fallen through the ice while fishing. Specifically, two of the three men fell into the water, but were able to get back on top of the ice.

Emergency crews say they were able to see the men, over a mile from shore and out from Joas Beach Rd NE, on the southeastern side of Upper Red Lake. The men made it back on shore by 9:05pm. The men told emergency crews that they went in the wrong direction and broke through an ice pressure ridge.

On Sunday, December 17th, 35 people had to be rescued off of an ice chunk that detached from shore on Upper Red Lake. Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton says there was about 40-50 feet of open water, separating the people from the shore.

Then, on Tuesday, December 19th, a plane had to be removed from Upper Red Lake, after it broke through the ice. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said that two people were coming to Upper Red Lake for a day of ice fishing and that the pilot, identified as 72-year-old Lawrence Daigle, of Cohasset, MN thought he was landing on a safe area. Both men were wet from the waist down, but were able to get out of the plane safely. The plane went through about one-half mile out from Pioneer Road, on the southeastern shore of Upper Red Lake.

Upper Red Lake
Upper Red Lake(Valley News Live)

Sheriff Jason Riggs says ice conditions vary greatly due to the unseasonable warm weather. Sheriff Riggs says to use extreme caution if you venture on area lakes.

