Tax Commissioner’s take on VCPS building fund tax levy issue

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Public School District and Barnes County are working to rectify the school district’s building fund tax levy issue, both entities are working to correct the amount levied more than the voter approved 10 mills.

During their December 13th, school board meeting Superintendent Josh Johnson advocated the school district refund taxpayers for six of eight years that were over levied.

But North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus suggested the school district refund all eight years even if two of those years were slightly above the 10 mills levy. Once the formula is finalized, the county will issue refund checks back to Barnes County taxpayers. The issue will be discussed during the next school board meeting set for January 17th at 5:30pm.

Meanwhile, District 24 state Senator Mike Wobbema had this take on the building fund mill levy issue before the Valley City School District during this Voice of the Valley interview.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.