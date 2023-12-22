Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Tax Commissioner’s take on VCPS building fund tax levy issue

ND Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus
ND Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus(KFYR)
By Steve Urness
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Public School District and Barnes County are working to rectify the school district’s building fund tax levy issue, both entities are working to correct the amount levied more than the voter approved 10 mills.

During their December 13th, school board meeting Superintendent Josh Johnson advocated the school district refund taxpayers for six of eight years that were over levied.

But North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus suggested the school district refund all eight years even if two of those years were slightly above the 10 mills levy. Once the formula is finalized, the county will issue refund checks back to Barnes County taxpayers. The issue will be discussed during the next school board meeting set for January 17th at 5:30pm.

Meanwhile, District 24 state Senator Mike Wobbema had this take on the building fund mill levy issue before the Valley City School District during this Voice of the Valley interview.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake, MN.
UPDATE: Pilot identified after plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake
Thieves stole a purse and sentimental wedding items.
“It was the hardest I’ve ever cried:” Newlywed Fargo couple has wedding items stolen
Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck
More charges filed against Ian Cramer for damage to Sanford ER
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin
Arizona grand jury indicted man accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin

Latest News

COVID resurgence
COVID virus levels rise 120% in St. Cloud, Fergus Falls wastewater treatment plants
A new pod is in the process of being built to help with the jail being at max capacity.
Additional pod could help address Cass County Jail capacity issue
The Fargo community and beyond continues the search for Ruby.
Fargo community and beyond continues search for missing service dog
Valley News Live at 6:30PM
1221 Service Dog PKG
Deputy Austin with Marty the elf and reindeer Randall
Morton County Deputy uses Elf on the Shelf to spread holiday cheer