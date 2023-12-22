Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Summit Carbon Solutions challenging county pipeline ordinances

Summit Attorneys and PSC Chairman Randy Christmann
Summit Attorneys and PSC Chairman Randy Christmann(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Summit Carbon Solutions is challenging two North Dakota counties that passed laws about pipeline setup requirements that differ from state law. The company said the state law supersedes those ordinances passed in Emmons and Burleigh counties.

Summit said the increased setback lines in the new ordinances are too restrictive and create an unreasonable burden because there is less land to run the pipeline on. The company also said the new laws were adopted long after the project was underway and are targeted at Summit.

“These counties have adapted standards and procedures that are different from the state, different from the federal government and even different from each other. Creating a burdensome patchwork of various and overlapping standards. This is not an efficient or effective way to promote state policy,” said Summit Attorney Bret Dublinske.

Burleigh County attorneys and the landowners said the ordinances are not directed at Summit but rather at all hazardous liquid pipelines. They also said the North Dakota Century Code gives counties the power to regulate properties.

“With that zoning ordinance that was passed in Burleigh County, there are multiple townships where that zoning ordinance does not apply, they would have to adopt their own. So there is still a pathway through Burleigh County outside of the Burleigh County zoning ordinance where Summit could reroute their pipeline,” said Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer.

In August, the Public Service Commission denied Summit’s route permit application. Summit is working on revising the application and resubmitting it.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake, MN.
UPDATE: Pilot identified after plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake
Thieves stole a purse and sentimental wedding items.
“It was the hardest I’ve ever cried:” Newlywed Fargo couple has wedding items stolen
Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck
More charges filed against Ian Cramer for damage to Sanford ER
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin
Arizona grand jury indicted man accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin

Latest News

A new pod is in the process of being built to help with the jail being at max capacity.
Additional pod could help address Cass County Jail capacity issue
The Fargo community and beyond continues the search for Ruby.
Fargo community and beyond continues search for missing service dog
Deputy Austin with Marty the elf and reindeer Randall
Morton County Deputy uses Elf on the Shelf to spread holiday cheer
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
Minnesota debuting a record number of specialty license plates in 2024
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00pm News December 21 - Part 1