Report: District 23 Republican Rep arrested for DUI citation

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A state representative from Williston was arrested last week after receiving a DUI citation from the Williston Police Department.

A report by the Williston Police Department says Rep. Nico Rios (R-Williston) was stopped on December 15 because his vehicle was swerving. The officer stated Rios had an open beer bottle in his rear driver-side door and Rios had slurred speech.

According to the officer, when asked to do a screening test, Rios refused and became verbally abusive, resulting in his arrest.

“[Rios] was verbally abusive, homophobic, racially abusive and discriminatory towards [the officer] for the entire duration of the incident following roadside testing,” the report says.

Rios was issued a citation for DUI, DUI refusal and having an open container. A court date is set for January 4 at 9:30 a.m.

On December 18, Rios put a statement on his X account, apologizing for his actions.

“This past weekend, I had a few too many drinks at a Christmas party, made the mistake of driving home and received a DUI. I’m deeply embarrassed as this is not how I want to represent the people. My terrible decisions that night will not hinder my ability to represent and fight for the people of District 23. I’m deeply sorry and regretful for my actions,” said Rios.

Rios was first elected to the state legislature in 2022 following the creation of District 23, which covers parts of Williston, Trenton and Buford.

