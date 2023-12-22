Multiple residents displaced after apartment fire in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three residents and one pet have been displaced after morning fire in Grand Forks.

The Grand Forks Fire Department says they were called to 1111 22nd Ave S. just after 3 a.m. this morning, Dec. 22 , for a report of a house fire.

Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from a 4-plex. Officials say the building sustained heavy fire damage, no one was injured.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced. The fire remains under investigation.

The fire department was assisted by Altru Ambulance, Grand Forks Police Department, Xcel Energy, and the American Red Cross.

