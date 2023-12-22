Morton County Deputy uses Elf on the Shelf to spread holiday cheer

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Elf on the Shelf Christmas tradition started in 2005 and since then, more than 17 million elves have been adopted, including one by the Morton County Sheriff’s Department.

Marty the elf might look like an odd partner for Morton County Deputy Scott Austin, but he said they work well together, well, most of the time...

“Just a matter of fact, the other day, I got a citation from Marty for drinking too much coffee,” said Deputy Austin.

Deputy Austin uses Marty and his brand new reindeer, Randall, to help spread joy during the holidays on Facebook.

“He shows me how to do some Christmas cheer, and I show him some police work,” said Deputy Austin.

Deputy Austin takes the pair on the job and chronicles every adventure. Marty looks for good deeds, helps decorate and even investigates the Wet Bandits from the ‘Home Alone’ movie series.

“Us as law enforcement also have a humor side, a fun side,” said Deputy Austin.

Deputy Austin said Marty and Randall help him make connections in the community.

“Even though we’re, you know, business, it’s also fun. And there are times to spread that good Christmas cheer,” said Deputy Austin.

Deputy Austin said Marty and Randall will report back to Santa that Morton County is on the nice list.

Deputy Austin has worked with Marty for the past three years and loves all the positive reactions.

He also made a custom deputy’s uniform for the elf.

