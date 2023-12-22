Fargo firefighters rescue one person from early morning apartment fire

Cooking with Cash Wa
One person was rescued from their apartment unit after a fire broke out early Friday morning in south Fargo.(Zachary Weiand)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was rescued from their apartment unit after a fire broke out early Friday morning in south Fargo.

The call came in just after 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of 35th street after multiple callers reported smoke in the building. When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the second floor of the apartment building. Firefighters found flames in one of the units on the second floor, and was able to contain the fire to that unit.

Crews also found a resident inside the unit and rescued them. They were treated by Sanford ambulance, but their condition is unknown.

The fire remains under investigation.

