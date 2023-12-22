Fargo community and beyond continues search for missing service dog

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A family in West Fargo is still missing their service dog nineteen days later. The dog, Ruby, went missing on Dec. 3.

They say they haven’t given up hope yet. The Fargo community and beyond is also doing to what they can to help bring Ruby home.

“I can’t imagine what she’s going through. The anxiety and the stress that it’s caused,” says Ruby’s owner, Jason Larkin.

He hasn’t gone more than 10 minutes without Ruby since he got her a year and a half ago.

He says, “It’s hard not being with her and not knowing where she’s at.”

The past two weeks, Larkin has been looking everywhere for Ruby, along with the rest of the community.

Larkin says, “It’s been absolutely amazing, I’ve met so many people who have volunteered their time to search for her.” He adds, “I think every digital billboard company in town has contacted me and offered to put the missing dog posters up on their billboards.”

Larkin says he’s received more than 100 calls and messages from people trying to help. Someone in Florida even reached out to him! Another person offered to double the reward he’s offering to find Ruby, from $5,000 to 10,000.

But he says, “I have not had one person ask about the reward, they just want me to get my dog back and I think anyone who has a pet can relate how much that means to a family.”

Larkin is following up on a lead that Ruby might be in Jamestown. He thinks it’s possible someone in Fargo found and sold her. He says he won’t press charges if that’s the case.

He says, “I just want Ruby back. I just want her back.”

Larkin isn’t giving up hope that Ruby will one day, come home.

You can find previous coverage on this story, here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.