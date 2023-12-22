Concordia Women’s Hockey team safe, just blocks away from a mass shooting in Prague

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least 15 people are dead and 24 others are hurt, after a mass shooting Thursday in Prague.

Officials say it’s the worst mass shooting in the city’s history.

Valley News Live has confirmed the Concordia Women’s Hockey team was just blocks from where it all happened, at Charles University Campus. Players tell us everyone in their party is safe.

Police say the gunman is dead, but he hasn’t been identified yet. They believe the shooter also killed his father earlier in the day.

They say the gunman had no previous criminal record, but that he legally owned several guns and his plans were well thought out.

It’s unclear at this time if the gunman killed himself, or if he was taken out by officers.

