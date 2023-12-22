Christmas trees can cause indoor allergies to flare up

FARGO, N.D. (CBS News) - Tis the Season for sneezing and coughing. But it could be your Christmas tree this holiday season that’s causing those indoor allergies to flare up, making you feel lousy.

The holiday staple could be the reason for a lot of the coughing and sneezing during this season. And it even has a name: Christmas tree syndrome.

“When you bring in a Christmas tree into the home, people have worsening allergy symptoms,” explains allergist Dr. DeVon Preston. He says people think it’s pine pollen from real trees that’s causing problems.

“It’s more of the weed pollens and mold spores that are collecting on the Christmas trees, and then you bring them into the home and then those pollens kind of drop off and make a lot of your symptoms worse. People just don’t think about the fact that they may need to clean their trees off before bringing them in the home.”

If you have an artificial tree, you’re not out of the woods. Allergens like dust and mold can build up on the tree and decorations when being stored and trigger symptoms.

“We tend to store them in places in the home that have a lot of dust and dust mites, or if they’re put in places that are moist and very warm, so you can generate mold,” explains Preston. “And we rarely keep these decorations and artificial tree in an airtight container.”

If you choose a real tree, it’s best to get rid of it right after the holidays. That’s because mold can continue to grow on the tree.

“If you really have significant allergies it maybe a good time to put an air purifier next to the tree, if all of that still doesn’t work, then it’s time to think about some of the over the counter nasal steroids, nasal antihistamines, or oral antihistamines to help with those symptoms.

Having an allergy to pine trees is actually uncommon, but doctors say the pine smell can also irritate the sinuses and lungs.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.