Areas Dense Morning Fog & Freezing Fog

FRIDAY: Areas of dense fog and freezing fog have prompted Dense Fog Advisories and will impact some locations Friday morning, especially the southern valley and Lakes country. The advisory is in place until noon. Morning lows again in the 20s and 30s with afternoon highs starting to inch up a few more degrees. A few low 40s expected in the southern Valley!

SATURDAY: A little warmer still into Saturday with afternoon highs ranging from the middle 30s to middle 40s under a partly cloudy sky. If you have travel plans for the Christmas holiday, Saturday will bring the better travel conditions compared to Sunday and/or Monday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: We have issued First Alert Weather Days for your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We wanted to give your that First Alert Heads up as you are traveling and getting ready for the holiday! Forecast models are coming into a bit better agreement now that we are getting closer. With warm unseasonably warm temperatures Sunday in the 30s and low 40s, precipitation will begin as rain south and east and light wintry mix west on the colder backside of the Low pressure. As temperatures drop into Christmas Day ad colder air comes in behind the Low, rain transitions to freezing rain, wintry mix, and even some snow where temperatures will be cold enough. It’s possible that there will be some light accumulation of snow, as well as some potential icing. Christmas Day overall is looking much quieter in terms of falling precipitation but roads will still be slick and icy.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Looking past Christmas Day, we’re seeing the potential for another round of freezing rain and snow on Tuesday. Again, weather models are still working on the exact solution of timing, track, and what type of precipitation will fall with this possible weather event. Stay tuned!

FARGO FORECAST:

Friday: Dense AM fog. Low: 26 High: 38

Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon. Low: 28 High: 43

Christmas Eve: First Alert Weather Day. Breezy. Rain/freezing rain/light snow. Low: 31 High: 34

Christmas Day: First Alert Weather Day for tricky travel. Low: 24 High:34

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance freezing rain/snow. Breezy. Low: 24 High: 31

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Low: 20 High: 32

Thursday: Partly Cloudy! Low: 20 High: 33

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.