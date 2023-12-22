Areas Dense Morning Fog & Freezing Fog

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Areas of dense fog and freezing fog have prompted Dense Fog Advisories and will impact many locations Friday morning and potentially into the early afternoon for some. Slow down when traveling through fog and allow some extra space between yourself and the driver ahead of you. The advisory is in place until 12PM today. Afternoon highs starting to inch up a few more degrees. A few low 40s expected in the southern Valley where we get more sunshine today, with areas of fog and lingering low clouds remaining pretty steady in the 30s. Tonight, we will be watching out for redeveloping fog and reduced visibility.

Possible foggy conditions into Saturday morning we well which could bring some localized travel impacts in areas of dense fog creating reduced visibility. A little warmer still into Saturday afternoon with highs ranging from the middle 30s to middle 40s under a partly cloudy sky. If you have travel plans for the Christmas holiday, Saturday will bring the better travel conditions compared to Sunday and/or Monday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS- SUNDAY & MONDAY: We have issued First Alert Weather Days for your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We wanted to give your that First Alert Heads up as you are traveling and getting ready for the holiday! Forecast models are coming into a bit better agreement now that we are getting closer.

PRECIPITATION TYPE : Latest forecast model data still indicating that precipitation will begin as rain south and east, with light wintry mix west on the colder backside of the Low pressure that will be located just to our south. As temperatures drop into Christmas Day as colder air comes in behind the Low, rain transitions to freezing rain, wintry mix, and even some snow where temperatures will be cold enough. The precipitation type will be highly dependent on temperatures.

TRACK & TIMING: Forecast guidance shows light rain arriving first from the south late Saturday into the morning of Christmas Eve. In the colder air from central ND to northeastern ND, the initial precipitation could be more on the side of wintry mix and light snow instead of rain. Throughout the day on Sunday, the Low that is to our south will be trekking to the east and colder air will be filtering in on the backside of it. For us, this means a changeover to freezing rain, wintry mix, and light snow from the west to the east. The timing of this change is in the afternoon Sunday. By Sunday evening, snow and mix exits gradually to the east. By daybreak Christmas Day, we are looking to be dry. This doesn’t mean travel will be great though. Christmas Day overall is looking much quieter in terms of falling precipitation but roads will still be slick and icy.

ACCUMULATIONS: It’s possible that there will be some light accumulation of snow, as well as some potential icing. Snowfall amounts are still trending to be quite light with a general trace to 1″ for most areas that receive snowfall. Isolated spots, primarily west of the James River Valley, have a better chance of 1-2″ of snowfall. Freezing rain/ice accumulation could be a bigger risk for travelers. Even light icing makes travel dangerous.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Looking past Christmas Day, we’re seeing the potential for another quick shot of freezing rain and snow on Tuesday in our southeastern counties. Again, weather models are still working on the exact solution of timing, track, and what type of precipitation will fall with this possible weather event. Stay tuned!

FARGO FORECAST:

Friday: Dense AM fog. Cloudy. High: 38

Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon. Low: 28 High: 43

Christmas Eve: First Alert Weather Day. Breezy. Rain/freezing rain/light snow. Low: 31 High: 34

Christmas Day: First Alert Weather Day for tricky travel. Low: 24 High:34

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance freezing rain/snow. Breezy. Low: 24 High: 31

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Low: 20 High: 32

Thursday: Partly Cloudy! Low: 20 High: 33

