Additional pod could help address Cass County Jail capacity issue

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Back in the 2002 Cass County Jail opened with 248 beds. Six years later in expanded by 100 beds. Now in 2023 it’s completely full.

Right now there are several factors that are contributing to a full house, including more serious crimes committed that require longer stays.

“A couple years ago average length of stay was about 12 days, now we’re seeing that number around 72,” said Sheriff Jesse Jahner, with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

A new pod is in the process of being built to help expand the jail by an additional 192 beds. It will cost 31.8 million dollars but will be covered by money from the CARES Act as well as the American Rescue Plans Act.

Currently the Cass County Jail is paying $85 dollars per inmate, per day to house them in other counties.

“It’s not cheap, I mean that doesn’t seem real expensive but when you got 15-25 inmates at different jurisdictions and that’s adding up every day for each one of those persons, it can mount up pretty quick,” Jahner said.

The arrival of overcrowding is something that Jahner has been paying attention to since the COVID pandemic.

“This has really been a three-year process to try and get this thing going, again through talks with our commissioners and then doing the proper studies to make sure we build the thing big enough,” Jahner said.

With the jail being at max capacity, law enforcement considers who they think won’t be a problem to the public.

“There’s a certain set of criteria that we look at and if people fit those parameters then we’ll put then on what we call community supervision and that person will wear an ankle bracelet and we can keep tabs on where they are everyday and i have two deputies that go out and just make sure that they’re completing their court services and maybe just go into work and just staying out on the street while in our custody but not staying at the Cass County Jail,” Jahner said.

During the holidays, authorities say that crime does go up during this time, but it shouldn’t have a drastic impact on current conditions at the jail.

