West Main Pizza opening location in Dilworth

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A pizza shop in Ada, Minnesota, is opening a second location in Dilworth. West Main Pizza has a location in the Rail District and they are now hiring.

The locally-owned restaurant has been serving up pizza in Ada for 30 years. Owner Todd Sawrey and Manager Alex Sawrey say their staff is dedicated to customer satisfaction, touting family ownership and a restaurant that’s family oriented.

The location in Ada is at 320 East Main Street. You can follow updates on their new Dilworth location here.

