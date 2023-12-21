Waste audit shows less food waste & more recycling in Otter Tail County

Otter Tail County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Some positive news out of Otter Tail County when it comes to food waste and recycling.

The county waste department just released its audit of residential garbage, and they say more people are recycling. Waste audits are an assessment of the waste stream to measure percentages of identified waste categories. Otter Tail County Waste Management says conducting a waste audit is a way to measure program effectiveness.

More than 20 people participated in the 2023 waste audit, including Fergus Falls City Council member Scott Kvamme, Otter Tail County Commissioner Dan Bucholz, recycling staff from White Earth Reservation, Sue Wika – Sociology instructor at MState and some of her students, and other community members.

Each audit collected 230 garbages from neighborhoods, brought it back to the recycling center and sorted it into 7 categories. The categories are garbage, recycling, organic waste such as food scraps or wasted food, household hazardous waste such as paint, cleaners, rechargeable batteries, reusables, electronics, wood, and scrap metal.

The audit found that more people are recycling after they switched to single-sort recycling in Fergus Falls. The county says there’s still room for improvement; they say about 10% to 15% of recycling still ends up in the trash. The county says food waste has gone down about 10% over the last 4 years.

The households sampled all have weekly garbage pickup in the same size cart and access to single-sort curbside recycling service bi-weekly.

For the full report on the 2023 Waste Audit and the data that was collected, as well as information about recycling and composting programs visit https://ottertailcounty.gov/recycling-waste-disposal/.

