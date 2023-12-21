Travel expected to be busy going into the last holiday of the year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As we head into the last major holiday of the year, experts are expecting an increase in travelers compared to last year.

Triple-A is forecasting a 2% jump in the number of travelers compared to last year. They say there may be more than 115 million people on the move: 104 million by highway, over seven million by air and the rest by trains, buses or cruises.

Drivers can expect the heaviest traffic this upcoming Saturday from 11 a.m. to around 7 p.m. Traffic is also expected to be heavy on Thursday, Dec. 28 and Saturday, Dec. 30 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those traveling by air can expect airports to be the busiest the have ever been. Triple-A is forecasting 7.5 million air travelers, which breaks the record of 7.3 million from 2019. They say much of that has to do with lower ticket prices compared to last year.

Experts say travelers should plan ahead. This includes reserving parking spots to save time and money, protecting vehicles under covered parking, and removing all valuables from vehicles.

