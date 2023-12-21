Teen to serve no jail time for role in deadly crash near Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A teen will serve no jail time for his role in a crash that killed a Fargo man.

Kash Cutler, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated reckless driving and was sentenced to one year probation.

He admitted to falling asleep at the wheel in Aug. 2022. Documents say Cutler crossed the center line on Highway 13, west of Wahpeton, hitting and killing Washington Weanquoi.

