Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Teen to serve no jail time for role in deadly crash near Wahpeton

Kash Cutler pleaded guilty to aggravated reckless driving.
File
File(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A teen will serve no jail time for his role in a crash that killed a Fargo man.

Kash Cutler, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated reckless driving and was sentenced to one year probation.

He admitted to falling asleep at the wheel in Aug. 2022. Documents say Cutler crossed the center line on Highway 13, west of Wahpeton, hitting and killing Washington Weanquoi.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake, MN.
UPDATE: Pilot identified after plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake
Thieves stole a purse and sentimental wedding items.
“It was the hardest I’ve ever cried:” Newlywed Fargo couple has wedding items stolen
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
Man arrested after fleeing police near the UND campus
Man arrested after fleeing police near the UND campus
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Latest News

Minnesota program to provide free school meals for all kids is costing the state more than expected
Final version of Minnesota's new flag
More reaction to Minnesota’s new flag
New Horizon Daycare in Minneapolis.
Shots hit daycare in north Minneapolis during holiday event
Commissioner Bucholz and Otter Tail County staff.
Waste audit shows less food waste & more recycling in Otter Tail County