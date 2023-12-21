Cooking with Cash Wa
Shots hit daycare in north Minneapolis during holiday event

New Horizon Daycare in Minneapolis.
New Horizon Daycare in Minneapolis.(KARE11)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (KARE11) — Minneapolis police are still looking for a second shooter they say is responsible for firing bullets into a daycare building Tuesday while children were visiting with Santa.

“Bullets fired from almost a block away damaged two windows in a daycare center, and that’s absolutely outrageous to have something like that while children are inside,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara on Wednesday.

On Tuesday at about 5:15 p.m., shots rang out in the alley behind the New Horizon Daycare near the intersection of 34th and Penn Avenues North. According to a police report, some of the bullets shattered a window of a classroom that children and staff had only recently left. No one was injured.

Police quickly responded to the scene, O’Hara said, eventually taking into custody one man who had a gun. They’re still looking for a second shooter.

Meantime, a spokesperson for New Horizon Academy issued the following statement:

“At around 5:00 p.m. an isolated incident occurred in our community that impacted our school. There was stray gunfire that led to shattered windows in one of our preschool classrooms on the second floor of our building. There were no children or staff in the classroom at the time of the incident. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Our director immediately alerted authorities. Today, children are safely participating in daily learning activities with their early childhood educators.

The statement continued: “The safety and security of the children in our care and our early childhood educators is our utmost priority. We use the latest in security monitoring technology, including video surveillance of the property and classrooms and secured entrances.”

