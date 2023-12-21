Cooking with Cash Wa
Settlement reached in Proctor Football sexual assault lawsuit

Proctor Football
Proctor Football(WCCO)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PROCTOR, MN. (Northern News Now) - The federal lawsuit against the Proctor School District, involving a sexual assault and hazing on the football team, has been settled.

On Wednesday, a federal judge accepted sealed settlement terms of the suit against the district, former coaches, and the former superintendent, according to court documents.

The case was filed by the victim’s parents in August 2022 after a Proctor football player sexually assaulted their son using a toilet plunger back in 2021.

RELATED: Proctor family sues district, coaches after sexual assault

An investigation into the incident led to team’s 2021 season being canceled.

In addition to the assault, allegations included urine being poured onto unsuspecting players.

The player who assaulted the victim was sentenced to juvenile probation in June 2022 as he was 17 at the time of the incident.

It is unclear what is in the settlement, other than the victim did receive some money.

