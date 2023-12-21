Officials investigating multiple burglaries in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating multiple burglaries.

Officials say since December 8th there have been burglaries in Alice, Leonard, and Hunter one of which included a break in of E-Gaming machines.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they are working with state and local law enforcement in North Dakota and Minnesota to solve these crimes and the cases remain active and under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in these investigations, you are encouraged to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (701) 241-5800.

