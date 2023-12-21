North Dakota’s oil and gas production hits setback due to October storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The winter weather during Halloween spoiled North Dakota’s oil and gas figures that month.

State Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said production dropped 3.7 percent from September to October because of the blizzard the last few days of the month. Helms said the blowing ice and snow shut down several facilities.

“During the storm, somewhere between 50 and 90 thousand barrels a day were shut in. It took a full month to completely recover from that,” said Helms.

Helms adds the weather in November and December will lead to a rebound when the final numbers are published.

Oil production is at 1.24 million barrels per day, which is still above Helms’ goal of seeing 1.2 million BPD by the end of the year.

Gas production fell one percent from September to October to 3.4 million MCF (thousand cubic feet) a day.

Helms said the state set a new record of producing wells in October, with 18,619.

