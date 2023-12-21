Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

More reaction to Minnesota’s new flag

Final version of Minnesota's new flag
Final version of Minnesota's new flag(MN State Emblems Redesign Commission)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Minnesota’s new flag was unveiled on Tuesday, leading to reaction from Minnesotans across the state. The emblem was picked by a committee, and while lots of Minnesotans are already rallying behind the design, many also feel underwhelmed.

We caught up with several Minnesotans on Grand Avenue in St. Paul to hear their thoughts.

“I saw some of the other options [when they were released]. I didn’t see this option at the time but I like it,” said one Minnesotan, who claimed she was drawn to the design’s simplicity.

Others had favorites that didn’t make the cut, but say they can get behind the new flag.

“I liked it, but it wasn’t my favorite of all of them. I think there was one with kind of like a wavy water [design] with the North Star above it, which I think was the one I liked the most,” said Adam Zaklika.

Some people really enjoyed the design, but others were underwhelmed.

“I think it’s pretty good. It could be a lot worse. It could be a little more exciting and unique,” said Zaklika.

Still, almost everyone we spoke with agreed the flag is an upgrade over the last one.

“I never was attached to our old flag. I couldn’t probably draw it for you,” said Bridget Herrman.

Many weren’t fans of the old state flag.

“You can’t get much worse than you know a farmer chasing someone off their land,” said Lauren Berger.

But almost everyone could agree, regardless of their thoughts on the flag, it was one they’d get behind eventually.

“I don’t know it’s not too bad. It has some meaning with the North Star,” said Zaklika.

“I know some people are probably wanting things kept the way they were because it’s always been that way. But, you know, I think change is good,” Herrman said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake, MN.
UPDATE: Pilot identified after plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake
Thieves stole a purse and sentimental wedding items.
“It was the hardest I’ve ever cried:” Newlywed Fargo couple has wedding items stolen
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
Man arrested after fleeing police near the UND campus
Man arrested after fleeing police near the UND campus
Jeffrey Allen Faltersack
Man accused of forging $30,000 in checks from father’s checking account

Latest News

New Horizon Daycare in Minneapolis.
Shots hit daycare in north Minneapolis during holiday event
Commissioner Bucholz and Otter Tail County staff.
Waste audit shows less food waste & more recycling in Otter Tail County
Jeff Larson receives donation from Clay County employees.
Moorhead officer battling cancer receives $1,600 donation
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News December 20 - Part 1