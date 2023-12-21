Moorhead officer battling cancer receives $1,600 donation

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead police officer received a generous donation from his colleagues in Clay County.

The sheriff’s office raised money during “No Shave November.” Deputies could donate $100 to grow a beard or $50 to grow a mustache or put a streak of color in their hair.

The money raised from the sheriff’s office, along with a donation from Clay County’s Solid Waste Director, totaled $1,600 and was given to Moorhead officer Jeff Larson, who is currently battling cancer.

