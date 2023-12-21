Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Minnesota sees biggest job growth numbers since Jan.

Construction continued to lead the way in job growth in Minnesota, with a 5.3% boost in the last year.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota posts the biggest growth numbers since January in the latest report from the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

In November, Minnesota added 9,500 jobs, leading to a 0.3% growth, ahead of the national growth rate last month of 0.1%.

The state now sits at an unemployment rate of 3.1% according to DEED, more than half of a percentage point lower than the national average.

Construction continues to lead the way in job growth in Minnesota, with a 5.3% boost in the last year, that is more than double the same measurement nationally.

Of the state’s five Metropolitan Statistical Areas, Mankato shows the biggest jump in hiring, adding 3,084 jobs for an increase of 5.3%.

The next highest percent growth rate over the year is the Rochester MSA at 3.5%.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake, MN.
UPDATE: Pilot identified after plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake
Thieves stole a purse and sentimental wedding items.
“It was the hardest I’ve ever cried:” Newlywed Fargo couple has wedding items stolen
Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck
More charges filed against Ian Cramer for damage to Sanford ER
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin
Arizona grand jury indicted man accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin

Latest News

ND Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus
Tax Commissioner’s take on VCPS building fund tax levy issue
COVID resurgence
COVID virus levels rise 120% in St. Cloud, Fergus Falls wastewater treatment plants
Katelyn Stegman knits with these comically large knitting needles. She added round knobs at...
Spinning a giant yarn: it takes giant needles to make cozy blankets
A new pod is in the process of being built to help with the jail being at max capacity.
Additional pod could help address Cass County Jail capacity issue
The Fargo community and beyond continues the search for Ruby.
Fargo community and beyond continues search for missing service dog