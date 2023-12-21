Minnesota debuting a record number of specialty license plates in 2024

ST.PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesotans will have a record number of new license plates to choose from in 2024.

The Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services will debut nine new specialty license plates in 2024, the most ever in one year.

A number of charitable foundations will benefit from the new plates, which include professional sports teams, two nonprofits and Minnesota’s version of a blackout plate.

“Special plates are a great way to personalize your vehicle and display your interests or support for different organizations and causes,” said DVS Director Pong Xiong. “The addition of these plates gives Minnesotans more ways than ever to show what they’re passionate about, whether it’s their favorite sports team, community service or bringing attention to missing and murdered Indigenous people.”

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office plate will feature the red handprint, which is synonymous with the MMIR movement, representing the high rates of violence that affect Indigenous people across Minnesota and the nation, as well as a ribbon skirt representing resilience, survival, identity and connection to the earth. Funds collected from that plate will go to the Gaagige-Mikwendaagoziwag Reward Account to assist in bringing attention to cases of missing and murdered Indigenous relatives.

Six of the new plates will highlight several of Minnesota’s professional sports teams: The Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Lynx, Wild and United. Each plate was designed by its respective team, and fees from the plates will benefit charitable foundations set up by each organization. The Lion’s Club, a nonprofit service organization, will also get its own plate benefiting its charitable foundation.

The blackout plate, featuring a black background and white lettering, has gained popularity in a number of other states for its clean, simple aesthetic and was brought to Minnesota at the request of residents. Fees from each purchase will contribute to supporting operations at DVS.

Plates that will be available as of Jan. 1 include the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Lynx, Lions Club and blackout. The Wild, United and MMIR plates will be available sometime after January but no official dates have been set.

The new plates will cost $15.50 and require a minimum annual contribution of $30. The Vikings and blackout plates will be stocked and available for same-day purchase at deputy registrar offices as inventory allows. All plates will be available to order online or in person at a deputy registrar office and mailed out to the recipient.

DVS offers 123 different special plates and issued about 143,000 special plates so far this year. A full catalog of available special plates is available to view here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.