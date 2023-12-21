Memorial service honors those lost to homelessness in F-M area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Over the past 20 years in the Fargo-Moorhead Area, more than 300 people are known to have died while homeless, or had their lives shortened from experiencing homelessness.

The Fargo-Moorhead Coalition to End Homelessness is holding a procession and memorial service on Thursday, December 21, to raise awareness and pay homage to people who have suffered from homelessness.

“We remember those who died on the streets as well as those who were currently housed but succumbed to violence, accidents or long-standing mental, physical and emotional effects of homelessness,” the coalition said. “We also pay homage to deceased advocates who worked diligently to reach out and to provide services to community members experiencing homelessness.”

The Fargo-Moorhead Coalition to End Homelessness says those who experience homelessness lose roughly 30 years of their lifespan because of their situation; they die at just under 50 years when most Americans can anticipate living until age 80 years.

The event is held on the first day of winter, which is the longest night of the year. The procession begins at 6:15 p.m. at Broadway Square and the memorial service is happening at 7:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church. Soup will be served at 6:30 p.m.

