MATBUS reducing hours due to driver shortage

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Driver shortages have forced MATBUS transit lines to reduce their operating hours.

Starting January 13, 2024, MATBUS fixed routes and paratransit services will be ending at 8:15 p.m. on Saturdays. These services normally run until 10:15 p.m.

Specific bus lines will be more narrowly targeted with these reductions as well. Routes 6, 9 and 16 will no longer be operating at all on Saturdays. Route 13 will be changed to hourly service, with the bus departing at 15 minutes after the hour. None of these changes will affect weekday operations.

The City of Fargo says that these changes will be kept in place until further notice, and riders are encouraged to sign up for Rider Alerts on the MATBUS website in order to receive emails about any additional changes to the bus schedule.

