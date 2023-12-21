Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Madison Elementary students make tie blankets to donate to Red River Children’s Advocacy Center

blanket making for RRCAC
blanket making for RRCAC(KVLY)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the midst of the holiday season, students at Madison Elementary School used their crafting skills to make tie blankets for the Red River Children’s Advocacy Center (RRCAC).

Fourth and fifth grade students who are apart of the school’s Leadership Council made around 20 blankets to donate. They did this to help provide a sense of comfort and security for children who have suffered abuse in our community.

Sarah Gress-Winter, Madison Elementary Math Coach and Leadership Council Staff Member explains students within the Council often vote on different activities to participate in that can benefit our community.

This time around, they chose the RRCAC because, “When kids are having a tough time, they’re going to be able to pick out a blanket they like when they leave there, and know that somebody cares about them, and is thinking about them,” says Gress-Winter.

She also mentions having the children participate in activities like this show, “...how the small things can make all the difference in the world, and helps them become better leaders for our world as they get older.”

Supplies to make the blankets came from a grant through the Landon’s Light Foundation, an organization that supports children battling serious medical conditions.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake, MN.
UPDATE: Pilot identified after plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake
Thieves stole a purse and sentimental wedding items.
“It was the hardest I’ve ever cried:” Newlywed Fargo couple has wedding items stolen
Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck
More charges filed against Ian Cramer for damage to Sanford ER
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin
Arizona grand jury indicted man accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin

Latest News

Eggnog Chugging Champion 2023
Eggnog chugging contest at Park Christian School in Moorhead
North Dakota’s population reaches new all-time high
Flooding at north Fargo apartment complex
Cleanup underway after pipe bursts, flooding north Fargo apartment complex
Police lights
Officials investigating multiple burglaries in Cass County