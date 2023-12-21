Madison Elementary students make tie blankets to donate to Red River Children’s Advocacy Center

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the midst of the holiday season, students at Madison Elementary School used their crafting skills to make tie blankets for the Red River Children’s Advocacy Center (RRCAC).

Fourth and fifth grade students who are apart of the school’s Leadership Council made around 20 blankets to donate. They did this to help provide a sense of comfort and security for children who have suffered abuse in our community.

Sarah Gress-Winter, Madison Elementary Math Coach and Leadership Council Staff Member explains students within the Council often vote on different activities to participate in that can benefit our community.

This time around, they chose the RRCAC because, “When kids are having a tough time, they’re going to be able to pick out a blanket they like when they leave there, and know that somebody cares about them, and is thinking about them,” says Gress-Winter.

She also mentions having the children participate in activities like this show, “...how the small things can make all the difference in the world, and helps them become better leaders for our world as they get older.”

Supplies to make the blankets came from a grant through the Landon’s Light Foundation, an organization that supports children battling serious medical conditions.

