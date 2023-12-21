Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Eggnog chugging contest at Park Christian School in Moorhead

Eggnog Chugging Champion 2023
Eggnog Chugging Champion 2023(KVLY)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Seven students lined up to compete in The Park Christian School’s annual eggnog chugging contest, but only one was crowned the true champion.

The school’s holiday tradition of who can chug a quart of eggnog the fastest has been around for years.

As the Park Christian student’s cheered contestants on, 9th grader Jayden Hanson downed his eggnog within seconds, becoming the 2023 champion.

Hanson won the contest back in 2022 and ironically says, “I don’t even like eggnog. It kind of grosses me out.”

As for his method, he mentions, “You just have to go quick, don’t look at other people, and stand right in front of the big bottles. Easy.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake, MN.
UPDATE: Pilot identified after plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake
Thieves stole a purse and sentimental wedding items.
“It was the hardest I’ve ever cried:” Newlywed Fargo couple has wedding items stolen
Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck
More charges filed against Ian Cramer for damage to Sanford ER
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin
Arizona grand jury indicted man accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin

Latest News

North Dakota’s population reaches new all-time high
Flooding at north Fargo apartment complex
Cleanup underway after pipe bursts, flooding north Fargo apartment complex
Police lights
Officials investigating multiple burglaries in Cass County
One of 9 new MN license plates in 2024
Minnesota debuting a record number of specialty license plates in 2024